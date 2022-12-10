Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of STE stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,744.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

