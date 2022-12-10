Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,179 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 273.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

