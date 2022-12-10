Sei Investments Co. Purchases 263,517 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

