Sei Investments Co. Purchases 45,317 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

