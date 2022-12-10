Sei Investments Co. Purchases 46,980 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden Stock Performance

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

