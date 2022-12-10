Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.4 %

About Trade Desk

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,390.50, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

