Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

