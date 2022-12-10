Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $323.08 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

