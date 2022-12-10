Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,476 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

