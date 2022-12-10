Sei Investments Co. Sells 86,738 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,738 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

