Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

