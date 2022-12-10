SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.