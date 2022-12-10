Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 228.8% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 254.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Sema4 by 36.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at $10,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

