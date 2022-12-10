Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

