Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $357,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.