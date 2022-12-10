Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.