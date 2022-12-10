Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

SSLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $153.65.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

