Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.