Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.