Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

