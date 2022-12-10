Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,866,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

