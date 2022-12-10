Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,387 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

