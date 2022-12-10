Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,012 shares.The stock last traded at $33.44 and had previously closed at $33.91.

Sprott Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 120.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 103.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 66.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 189.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

