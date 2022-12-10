SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SSR Mining
SSR Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.19 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.83.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
SSR Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.