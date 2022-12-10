SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.19 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.83.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

