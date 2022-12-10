STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $33.14 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

