STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

