Stephen G. Daly Sells 35,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $68.75 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.