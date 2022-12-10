SVB Leerink Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $85.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
