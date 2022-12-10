Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.66 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

