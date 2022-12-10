TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 272,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,798,015 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

