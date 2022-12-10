Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $284.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.43 and its 200-day moving average is $264.32. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.