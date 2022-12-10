Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

