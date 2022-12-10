Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rogers were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $38,191,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

