Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.