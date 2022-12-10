Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. UBS Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

