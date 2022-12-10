Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $740,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $139.07 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

