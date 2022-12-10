Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $744,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 82.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 117.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

IRT opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

