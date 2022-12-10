Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $73.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.