Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $747,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $139.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

