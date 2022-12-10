Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
