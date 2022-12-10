Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.2 %

HOG opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.