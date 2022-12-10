Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $752,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $182.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.48. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

