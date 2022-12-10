Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $757,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

