Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $766,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

