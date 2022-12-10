Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $342.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

