Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $800,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.62 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

