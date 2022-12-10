Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $813,000 Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $90.61 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

