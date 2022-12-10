Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $834,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

NYSE RBC opened at $218.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $222.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

