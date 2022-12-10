Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $842,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Chemours by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

