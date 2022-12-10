Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $862,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FLO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.