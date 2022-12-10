Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,517,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 171,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Times Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYT opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

