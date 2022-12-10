Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RLI by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in RLI by 23.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RLI by 367.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:RLI opened at $127.28 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

